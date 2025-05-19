LANGKAWI: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Melaka will receive a free internet speed upgrade for one year, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced today.

Describing the initiative as a “gift” to the school, Fahmi said it was in recognition of SK Ulu Melaka’s role as host for the Northern Zone Safe Internet Campaign Tour held today.

“We’re doing this as a token of appreciation for the school’s role as host. I was also told that in the 112 years of its establishment, I’m the first minister to have ever set foot here,” he said.

Fahmi also expressed gratitude to the school’s principal for supporting the campaign, saying that he had also requested Telekom Malaysia, in collaboration with the District Education Office, to facilitate the upgrade.

Also present at the event were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) commission member Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin, and Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

The Northern Zone Safe Internet Campaign Tour, organised by the Communications Ministry through the MCMC, attracted over 1,800 participants, including students from 22 schools, teachers, parents, community leaders, and representatives from various agencies.

The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to boost digital literacy among the public, particularly children and teenagers, and aims to address online threats such as cyberbullying, scams, online gambling, and child sexual exploitation.

Among the activities featured were interactive sessions tailored for children under 13, safety modules for teachers and parents, a Choral Speaking competition on Internet Safety, and a “Menu Viral” contest to promote responsible sharing under the 3S concept – Semak Sebelum Sebar (Check Before Sharing).