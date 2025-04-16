IPOH: The ongoing development and infrastructure projects in the Ayer Kuning state constituency were approved before the by-election was called, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He cited the traffic dispersal project in Tapah town, which was in progress now, saying that it was approved when Ishsam Shahruddin was still the Ayer Kuning Assemblyman.

The project is scheduled for completion on April 30, he said, adding that Ishsam had also applied for allocations for the development of mosques, surau and religious schools in the constituency.

He said Ishsam made the application through a letter dated February 20, two days before he died.

“I only opened the letter on Feb 24. I didn’t have the heart to not approve it because it was a request before he passed away,“ he told a press conference after launching the “Bantuan Sara Diri dan Kecemasan, Bantuan Baucar Buku” here today.

Saarani said this in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s reminder against the use of government machinery or allocations for campaigning in the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, when met at the Jualan Sejahtera Rakyat Ayer Kuning programme, expressed confidence in his chances of winning the by-election despite the absence of government machinery and allocations.

“I remain confident that our hard work will pay off. The public’s reception has been encouraging. Insya Allah, we will achieve our goal,” he said.

The Ayer Kuning by-election, called following Ishsam’s death last Feb 22, witnessed a three-cornered contest between Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and PSM candidate Bawani KS.

The Election Commission has set April 26 for polling day, while early voting is on April 22.