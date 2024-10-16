Online Safety Bill to mandate three key responsibilities for platform providers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Online Safety Bill 2024 will require social media platform providers to comply with three main responsibilities, namely ensuring platform safety, protecting children under 13 and restricting access to harmful content.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said these platforms would also need to submit an annual Digital Safety Plan detailing their safety strategies and accomplishments.

“Yesterday, the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU) held a briefing on the Online Safety Bill 2024, which aims to regulate online activities, particularly on platforms such as Meta, X and TikTok.

“The main goal is to combat cybercrimes like online fraud to protect users. The Communications Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) fully support this initiative,” she said in a statement on her Facebook page today.

Teo also said that several members of Parliament provided valuable feedback, which would be taken into account to further improve online safety.

“One major concern is that some physical crimes, such as scams, sexual crimes against children and gambling, have shifted to online space.

“Gradually, the Communications Ministry is working to create a safer online environment for all Malaysians,” she said.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, via his Facebook page, said that the MCMC had conducted engagement sessions over the past six months to gather input from stakeholders, including cybersecurity experts, technology developers and computer engineers.

He said the MADANI government takes online safety seriously, particularly for children and families, adding that the Code of Conduct for social media is expected to be ready by next month.

The comprehensive Online Safety Bill 2024, expected to be tabled this month, also covers potential cybercrimes, including those involving children.