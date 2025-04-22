KUANTAN: Over the past three years, from 2022 to 2024, online scams have cost retired civil servants in Pahang more than RM20 million, affecting 302 individuals, the Pahang legislative assembly was told today.

State Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang said that in 2022, 85 retirees were scammed, incurring losses of more than RM8.9 million.

In 2023, 102 retirees were duped, with losses totalling RM3.7 million, while in 2024, 115 victims recorded losses amounting to RM8.9 million.

“Over the same period, 5,658 other individuals were also targeted in online scams, with total losses reaching RM120 million,” he said during the assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang.

He was responding to a question from appointed assemblyman Datuk Wong Tat Chee, who asked how many people in Pahang had fallen victim to online scams in the past three years, and the total losses involving retired civil servants.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology and Education Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak, said the state government has implemented the Pahang Hybrid School Pilot Project in six schools under the Ministry of Education’s Digital Education Policy.

He said each school was allocated five classrooms, bringing the total number of classrooms involved to 30.

The schools selected for the pilot project are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abdul Rahman Talib and SMK Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom in Kuantan, SMK Seri Jengka (Maran), SMK Padang Saujana (Jerantut), SMK Sulaiman (Bentong) and SMK Agama Kuala Lipis (Lipis).

He was addressing Datuk Mustapa Long (BN–Padang Tengku), who asked for the list of schools and the number of classrooms involved in the pilot phase of the Digital Education Policy, as well as the sources of funding to support the initiative.

Mohd Soffi added that the pilot project also includes SMK RPS Betau in Lipis, a Kampung Angkat MADANI school, which has been allocated two classrooms.