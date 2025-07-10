Only one bus driver filed wage complaint in 2025, says Sim

NIBONG TEBAL: The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) has recorded only one complaint this year from a bus driver regarding non-payment of the RM1,700 minimum wage.

Minister Steven Sim revealed that the complaint was filed in the first half of 2025, with no similar reports received in 2024.

Despite the low number of complaints, enforcement action was taken against Penawar Express Line Bhd for failing to comply with the minimum wage policy.

Sim stressed that adherence to the minimum wage is not optional but a legal requirement.

“We urge all employers to comply with the minimum wage. This is not a recommendation, but a legal requirement set by the government and must be strictly enforced,” he said during a press conference after launching the MYFutureJobs Career and Entrepreneurship Carnival at the Seberang Perai Prison Complex.

Sim added that the Labour Department conducts regular inspections and surveys to ensure employers follow labour laws, including wage regulations.

His statement came in response to concerns over reports of bus drivers earning as little as RM700 monthly, relying on travel allowances and overtime to supplement their income. – Bernama