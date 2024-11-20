Only three official entry points along Kelantan-Thailand border - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: There are only three official entry points along the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan - the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complexs in Rantau Panjang, Bukit Bunga and Pengkalan Kubor - Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

Any route besides the three ICQS are considered illegal and using these routes are against the law, he added.

“From a legal standpoint, we say that the using any other way besides official entry points are against the law,” he told reporters after the 12th committee meeting between the Home Minister and the Human Resources Minister on the use of foreign labour here yesterday, in the presence of Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He was commenting on media reports today that many Thais and Malaysians were concerned about the ban by Malaysian authorities impacting the schooling of their children who cross over daily from Thailand crossing Sungai Golok daily to schools in Rantau Panjang.

In other developments, Saifuddin confirmed he has yet to receive any extradition applications from Bangladesh, who had previously requested that Malaysia detain Bestinet founder Aminul Islam Abdul Nor and his companion Ruhul Amin.

Saifuddin had previously been reported to have said that the Malaysian government wanted Dhaka to provide further explanation regarding their request and had met with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and then Attorney-General Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh (the current Federal Court Judge) to discuss the matter.