Op Favish: FashionValet founders to continue giving statement

PUTRAJAYA: The founding couple of FashionValet Sdn Bhd linked to investment losses of Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) resumed giving statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

The vehicle carrying the couple arrived at MACC headquarters here at 9.14 am.

Today is the fourth day of taking statement from the couple after MACC detected a number of suspicious account transactions in the investigation into investment losses amounting to RM43.9 million suffered by Khazanah and PNB in ​​FashionValet.

Earlier, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said they involved transactions made to a company linked to the founding couple of FashionValet from 2018 to last year.

MACC is also reported to have frozen several of the couple’s private bank accounts as well as company accounts worth about RM1.1 million through Op Favish on Nov 6.