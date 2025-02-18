Op Hazard: PGA, police seize e-waste worth RM721 million

KUALA LUMPUR: The Central Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) seized scheduled waste or electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) worth RM721 million in raids carried out in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor last Saturday.

PGA Central Brigade commander Hakemal Hawari said in the Op Hazard conducted jointly with the Department of Environment (DOE) and local authorities, a total of 47 individuals were arrested in 12 raids, seven in Selangor, two each in Negeri Sembilan and Johor, and one in Melaka.

“The arrests involved five locals, including one female and 42 foreigners, 40 males and two females. The arrests of foreigners involved Indonesians, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China and Singaporeans,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hakemal said the case was being investigated under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, the Firearms Act 1960 and the Immigration Act 1963.

He also said police through the PGA will continue to carry out their duties and responsibilities to safeguard national security and public order, with full responsibility and professionalism for the well-being and prosperity of Malaysians.

“Police also hope that the public can be the eyes and ears of the police in channelling all kinds of information related to smuggling cases that occur to ensure that the country is not encroached upon by elements of illegal activities,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) also said in a statement that it had successfully crippled a syndicate that illegally processed e-waste involving a seizure valued at RM410 million in raids at two separate factories in Pekan and Gebeng, Pahang, on Saturday.

The raid found dozens of sacks of electronic waste and scheduled waste such as black powder (copper/nickel), more than 670 tonnes of unprocessed silver, believed to have been brought in from China, as well as various machines and machinery processing disposal materials without DOE documents.