OP Sarang: 144 nabbed for drug-related offences

MELAKA: A total of 144 individuals were arrested for various drug-related offences in Op Sarang, launched across the state by Melaka police from March 27 until yesterday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said they were among 244 individuals screened during 142 raids.

“Seven individuals were arrested for drug trafficking offences -- four under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (DDA) and three under Section 39A(1) of the DDA.

“For drug possession offences, 39 individuals were detained, with 27 under Section 12(2) of the DDA 1952, two under Section 6 of the DDA and 10 under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the raids also led to the arrest of 12 individuals wanted by police for various drug-related offences, while 86 others were detained under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA after testing positive for drugs.

“The operation also resulted in the seizure of various drugs, including 39.32 grammes of heroin, 9.13 grammes of syabu, 3.70 grammes of cannabis, 31.40 litres of ketum juice, 3 kilogrammes of ketum leaves and 1.03 litres of ketamine solution, all worth about RM3,145,“ he said.

He urged the public to continue providing information on drug-related activities in their areas to the police or the Melaka Narcotics Crime Investigation Department hotline at 012-2087222.