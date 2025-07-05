PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) today detained 129 illegal immigrants (PATI) for various immigration offences in Ops Sasar carried out at a construction site in Cyberjaya following complaints and intelligence regarding the widespread presence of foreign workers who do not have any work documents.

Its deputy director-general (Operations) Jafri Embok Taha said a total of 223 PATI were inspected in the targeted operation involving 81 people before detaining 129 individuals, aged between 25 and 50 years old, consisting of Indonesians, Myanmarese, Vietnamese and Bangladeshis.

“Some of the foreigners acted aggressively by trying to escape into the bushes and building structures that were still under construction. Some of them tried to hide in cement barrels, wall gaps and storage spaces.

“This situation shows a low level of cooperation and a security threat to the operations team,“ he said in a statement here today.

Jafri said among the offences detected included not having valid travel documents, overstaying the permit period, misuse of Temporary Work Visit Passes (PLKS) and working without a valid pass.

He said action would be taken against employers and construction site supervisors under the Immigration Act 1959/63 including Section 558 (employing illegal immigrants) and Section 56(1)(d) (protecting illegal immigrants).

“The Immigration Department will not hesitate to take action such as suspending the approval of worker quotas or taking civil legal action against the companies involved,“ he said.

The operation was carried out simultaneously with 16 operations nationwide according to sectors including construction, plantations, services, and other sectors that employ foreign workers will be inspected.

It aims to remind employers not to hire and employ PATI who do not have any valid work documents.