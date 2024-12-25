KUALA LUMPUR: Ophthalmologist Datuk Dr Ahmad Shukri Mohamed, who treated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s black eye after he was beaten while in police custody back in 1998, has passed away.

The Prime Minister shared the sad news in a post on his social media accounts this evening.

In the post, the Prime Minister said Dr Ahmad Shukri was among those who appeared as a witness to provide testimony to the Royal Commission of Inquiry on his eye injury to refute allegations that he (Anwar) had harmed himself while in police custody.

“The services and sincerity of the late Dr Ahmad Shukri will always be remembered,“ he said.

Anwar also prayed for strength for Dr Ahmad Shukri’s family and for Allah to forgive the late doctor’s sins.