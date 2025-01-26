KOTA BHARU: A total of 182 drivers and 163 vehicles were found to have outstanding summonses through Ops Tunggak involving vehicles from Thailand conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) from Jan 1 to 24.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said 16 vehicles registered in Thailand were also seized during the operation, adding that issues related to the International Circulation Permit, driving without a licence, and technical violations, including tinted windows, were the common offences.

“JPJ inspected 2,010 drivers and 1,811 vehicles, of which 182 drivers and 163 vehicles were found to have outstanding summonses.

“JPJ also detected and imposed action against 172 vehicles, issuing a total of 619 notices (JPJ (P) 22) to the vehicle owners and drivers from Thailand who committed offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333),“ he said at a press conference after attending a special assembly at the state JPJ office, today.

According to Aedy Fadly, JPJ collected RM425,104 from 332 outstanding summonses.

“We will continue the enforcement against Thai vehicles to enhance the Perception of Being Caught (POBC) to improve road traffic regulation compliance among foreign nationals,“ he said.

Ops Tunggak, which involved four states—Perlis, Kedah, Perak, and Kelantan—was conducted to ensure that drivers or vehicle owners settled their outstanding summonses.

On the introduction of body cameras among JPJ officers, which Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced, Aedy Fadly said the offer letters for their procurement would be issued to selected companies in August or September this year.