Orang Asli job applications steady at 0.3% in Malaysia

GUA MUSANG: Job applications from the Orang Asli community in Peninsular Malaysia have remained steady at 0.3 per cent over the past five years, according to Public Service Commission (SPA) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Jailani Muhamed Yunus.

Speaking at the SPA MADANI Career Outreach Programme in Dewan Dato’ Ariffin Said, he noted that public service appointments for Orang Asli candidates nearly doubled in 2023, increasing to 94 from 45 in 2022.

“SPA continues to support and guide the Orang Asli in securing employment in both public and private sectors, working closely with the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO),“ he said.

The outreach programme aims to bridge the gap between Orang Asli and rural communities with government agencies, particularly for those with limited physical or digital access. Services offered included career consultations, job suitability assessments, and registration via the SPA Job Registration System.

Over 1,000 visitors attended the event, surpassing expectations, with participation from 20 agencies, including PERKESO, the Kelantan Public Service Commission, and the Department of Orang Asli Development.

Ahmad Jailani reiterated SPA’s commitment to equal career opportunities in the public sector, regardless of background or location. - Bernama