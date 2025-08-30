Orang Asli woman dies after lorry veers into stall in Simpang Pulai

IPOH: An Orang Asli woman died after being crushed under a bonded lorry which veered into a stall on Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands at Jalan Kampung Pos Slim this afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah confirmed his department received an emergency call at 3.16 pm.

A team from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station immediately rushed to the scene located 57 kilometres away.

Shazlean stated that the bonded lorry skidded before hitting the stall during the freak accident.

The incident resulted in the death of a 54-year-old Orang Asli woman who was trapped underneath the vehicle.

A 26-year-old Orang Asli woman sustained injuries to her face and legs and received medical attention.

The 47-year-old lorry driver emerged from the accident completely unharmed.

Medical personnel confirmed the victim deceased at the scene and handed the body over to police for further action.

The Fire and Rescue Department concluded their operation at the site at 5.30 pm. – Bernama