Orang Asli women master Royal Pahang weaving heritage

LIPIS: Noor Seshida Hamid never imagined she would master the intricate art of Royal Pahang Weave (Tenun Pahang Diraja), a craft steeped in heritage. For the 29-year-old Orang Asli woman from the Semai ethnic group, this achievement was unexpected, given her initial lack of interest in the textile art.

She nearly gave up during her training at Institut Kemahiran Tenun Pahang Diraja Tengku Ampuan Besar Meriam in Pekan, Pahang, finding the process too complex. However, with determination and support from her family and instructors, she succeeded. Today, she is among the weavers representing the Orang Asli community, helping preserve this state heritage.

“I didn’t know anything about weaving. But when my mother told me to learn, I just followed. When I saw the intricacy and beauty of the woven fabric, I started to open my heart to learning and appreciating it,“ she said during the ‘Geopark Odyssey: Heritage and Archaeo Tourism Programme’ by Tourism Malaysia Eastern Region.

Specialising in kain samping (a cloth worn over baju Melayu trousers), Noor Seshida now completes two pieces monthly, depending on pattern complexity and order volume. “The main challenge is when the thread breaks often or there’s a mistake in the pattern. If that happens, I have to undo it and fix it,“ she shared, expressing hope to deepen her weaving knowledge.

Her fellow villager Naera Bah Du, 31, also overcame doubts during training. “When many others quit, I also thought about quitting. But I reminded myself that we were the first group of Orang Asli from our village to learn this art. I wanted to prove that we can do it too,“ she said.

Naera highlighted the precision required in connecting threads, a seemingly simple task demanding patience. Both women now work full-time at the Tenun Pahang Diraja Centre in Pos Betau, established in 2023 under Cheminahsayang, a company founded by Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The centre empowers rural communities, particularly the Orang Asli, through weaving. Supervisor Nurhasanah Norrahani, 34, explained its dual role as a production hub and educational space. “Many think our products are just sarongs or ordinary handicrafts. We demonstrate the entire process, from thread to fabric, helping visitors appreciate this heritage,“ she said. - Bernama