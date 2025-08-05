Paris Seine swimming draws 35,000 despite rainy July

THREE Seine swimming sites in Paris have attracted more than 35,000 visitors since opening in early July, despite frequent summer rainfall, city officials confirmed. The historic return of public swimming to the river marks the first time in over a century that Parisians and tourists have been able to bathe in the Seine following a massive cleanup effort.

Wet weather forced temporary closures for 13 days in July, including one site near the Eiffel Tower. “We knew that the weather would be a variable factor,“ said city official Pierre Rabadan. “But we are extremely satisfied.”

The 19th-century sewage system often overflows during heavy rain, sending wastewater into the Seine. However, a new retention basin has successfully prevented overflow this summer. Despite initial delays, enthusiasm remains high, with a record 5,700 swimmers on July 13.

The initiative stems from Paris’ Olympic legacy, where triathletes and open-water swimmers competed in the cleaned-up river. Authorities invested €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) to improve water quality ahead of the Games. The free swimming spots will remain open until August 31. - AFP