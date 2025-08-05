Former Arsenal player Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges

LONDON: Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey was granted conditional bail on Tuesday after appearing in a London court on rape and sexual assault charges. The 32-year-old Ghana international faces five counts of rape against two women and one count of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences occurred between 2021 and 2022 while Partey was still an Arsenal player. He was charged on July 4, shortly after his contract with the Gunners expired at the end of June. In court, Partey stood silently in a black zip-neck jumper as the charges were read out. No pleas were entered.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, stated that Partey “denies all the charges against him” and looks forward to clearing his name. Bail conditions prohibit him from contacting the three women involved, and he must inform police of any address changes or international travel.

Reports suggest Partey may join La Liga side Villarreal. Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring noted during proceedings, “I understand he’s no longer employed in this country and playing in Spain now.” The case has been adjourned to September 2 at London’s Old Bailey court.

Arsenal Supporters Against Sexual Violence expressed disappointment with the club’s handling of the matter. Spokesperson Honor Barber criticised the club for maintaining “a wall of silence” and called for stronger policies on sexual violence, including suspending players under investigation.

British police first received reports of rape allegations in February 2022. Partey, who joined Arsenal in 2020 for £45 million, played 167 games for the club before his departure. Arsenal declined to comment, citing ongoing legal proceedings. - AFP