Defence closes case in Zayn Rayyan neglect trial, verdict set for Oct 31

PETALING JAYA: The defence team for Ismanira Abdul Manaf, the mother of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin, closed its case today after presenting five witnesses. The court has scheduled the verdict for October 31.

Defence counsel Haresh Mahadevan informed the court that no further witnesses would be called following the testimony of child psychologist Dr Noor Aishah Rosli. Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh set September 8 for written submissions, September 22 for oral replies, and October 31 for the final verdict.

Ismanira was ordered to enter her defence on July 21 after the prosecution established a prima facie case. She testified over three days, maintaining her innocence.

Dr Noor Aishah testified that WhatsApp messages exchanged between Ismanira and her husband were normal expressions of frustration from a mother caring for an autistic child. She stated, “From a psychological perspective, these should not be viewed as an intention to commit a crime. If you ask anyone, it’s common for messages to a spouse to contain harsh words, but without any intent behind them.”

She described the messages as emotional venting rather than evidence of abuse, adding, “I find these kinds of conversations reflect a marital relationship. The language may appear harsh, but it’s just surface-level, idle talk meant only to release emotions.”

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutors Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin, Aqharie Durranie Aziz, and Nur Sabrina Zubairi. Ismanira’s defence team included Haresh Mahadevan, Ramzani Idris, and Lavanesh Haresh.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on December 5, 2023, and his body was found the next day near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai. An autopsy revealed injuries consistent with self-defence.

Ismanira and her husband, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, had pleaded not guilty to neglecting their son under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000, 20 years’ imprisonment, or both. Zaim Ikhwan was earlier acquitted of the charge. - Bernama