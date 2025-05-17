MELAKA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has assured that outstanding tahfiz students who excel in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be awarded full scholarships should they pursue higher education at Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Universiti Poly-Tech MARA (UPTM).

Ahmad Zahid said he would soon hold discussions with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to realise this initiative.

“This 100 per cent scholarship is already a practice under MARA’s Education Institutions (IPMA) for top-performing students, and this year, we will prioritise tahfiz school students for admission to UniKL and UPTM.

“These students are not only ‘huffaz’ (memorisers of the Quran) but will also go on to become professionals in their respective fields after graduation,” he said when met by reporters at the 2025 Huffaz Graduation and Ulul Albab excellence appreciation ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Ulul Albab Melaka here today.

Also present was chairman of the school’s board of governors, Prof Datuk Dr Mizan Hitam, who is also a member of the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM).

A total of 82 students completed the memorisation of all 30 juzuk (chapters) of the Quran throughout 2024, while 46 students received SPM 2024 excellence awards during the ceremony.

On the upcoming National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Day 2025, to be held at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) from June 11 to 13, Ahmad Zahid said the event would feature new and exciting elements this year.

He said these elements would include electric vehicles (EV), information technology (IT) and eSports.

“We’re opening the doors wide for prospective students and participants to explore what TVET institutions across the country have to offer through exhibitions that showcase opportunities available to them once they enrol.

“More than that, they’ll get a glimpse of the career prospects and salary scales that await them upon graduating from these institutions,” he added.