PASIR MAS: A total of 39 padi farmers from Kampung Luar and Kampung Tersang here suffered losses of almost RM1 million following the flooding of 121 hectares of padi fields which were ready for harvest at the onset of the Northeast Monsoon.

Head of the Kampung Luar and Kampung Tersang Area Farmers’ Organisation Unit Azli Jaafar said the padi was ready to be harvested as it was sown in early August.

He said the padi smell sour because it was covered in mud and could not be harvested if it was submerged in water for more than three to four days continuously.

“In my area, there are a total of 39 rice farmers, 31 from Kampung Luar, while eight participants were from Kampung Tersang, on average, they have padi crops of around 12 to 20 hectares each.

“This problem occurred because we started the sowing process late following the first phase of the flood earlier this year which receded around February, causing us to have to start the process in March compared to the usual early January,“ he told reporters in Kampung Luar, Gual Periok, Rantau Panjang, here, today.

Meanwhile, a rice farmer Che Jailani Che Harun, 53, from Kampung Luar said he suffered a loss of almost RM30,000 as the padi cultivated on about four hectares of land was damaged and could not be harvested.

“The loss includes ploughing costs of around RM380, land rental costs for a season of RM180 to RM200 depending on the area and RM58 for a bag of padi seeds. We as rice farmers have no other choice but to cultivate padi.

“Therefore, we hope that our plight will receive the attention of the relevant authorities, and this continuous rain is also expected to occur in several episodes, thus limiting us from starting planting again in the near future,” he said.