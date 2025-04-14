Over 100 investor pass applications received so far - Immigration DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department has received a total of 102 applications for the Social Visit Pass (Long Term) for Business Visitors or Foreign Investors - also known as the Investor Pass - since its implementation on April 1, said Immigration director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.

He said that out of the 102 applications received, only one has been approved so far, while four are currently undergoing verification. A total of 30 applications were rejected for various reasons, including incomplete documentation, while the remaining applications are still in the draft stage by the applicants.

“Each application is processed within five working days by the Immigration Department, in collaboration with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), provided all submitted documents are complete,” he said.

“This facility allows eligible individuals to enter and stay in Malaysia for an initial period of six months, with the option to extend for an additional six months, subject to the conditions of a Multiple Entry Visa (MEV),” he told reporters after attending the Immigration Department’s Aidilfitri gathering here today.

The Investor Pass was introduced by the government to streamline the entry process for business visitors and foreign investors to facilitate their business activities, particularly for those who have committed to investing in Malaysia through investment agencies or relevant authorities.

Zakaria also said that all applications must be submitted via a single-window platform - the MYXpats system - ensuring a centralised and efficient application process.