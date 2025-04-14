Over 100 storm victims evacuated to two PPS in Perak

IPOH: A total of 102 residents from 31 families affected by a storm in Perak Tengah as well as Larut, Matang and Selama (LMS) have been relocated to two temporary relief centres (PPS).

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said in a statement that the two PPS are the Taman Kaya Multipurpose Hall in Taiping and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Jejawi in Perak Tengah.

“The PPS in Taiping, opened at 7 pm yesterday, is sheltering 27 victims from 14 families from Kampung Pak Darus, Taman Damai and Taman Kaya.

“Similarly, the PPS at SK Sungai Jejawi, opened at 11 pm, is housing 75 victims from 17 families from Kampung Sungai Timah, Sungai Durian, Sungai Buaya, Seberang Perak and Kampung Belia Sungai Pari,“ the statement said.

In the incident yesterday, heavy rain and strong winds hit the LMS district from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm, damaging more than 50 houses.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said there are no strong winds or rough sea warnings, but continuous rain is expected in two districts, namely LMS and Kerian, today.