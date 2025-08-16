Over 1,000 oil and gas jobs at Perkeso career carnival in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The MyFutureJobs X Oil & Gas Career Carnival, organised by Perkeso, is providing over 1,000 job opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

The two-day event, held at Duyong Marina Centre, features top companies like EPIC Sdn Bhd, Perdana Petroleum, and Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd.

High-skill roles with salaries up to RM50,000 are available, including rare positions not typically advertised publicly.

“The carnival offers jobs in technical, engineering, geology, HSE, and maritime fields,” Perkeso stated.

Positions include project directors with monthly salaries between RM39,000 and RM53,000, and HSE managers earning up to RM22,500.

The event also serves as a networking platform with direct guidance from industry experts.

“Shell Southeast Asia professionals will conduct resume review sessions to help applicants improve their CVs,” the statement added.

Employability workshops with certified HR trainers will also be held to enhance job seekers’ marketability.

Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply for roles with starting salaries of RM3,500 and above.

Applicants can pre-register at myfuturejobs.gov.my and bring their latest resume to the event. - Bernama