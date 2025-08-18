MOE launches anti-bullying campaign in schools after royal decree

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will enforce a nationwide anti-bullying campaign in schools as directed by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The campaign will begin at the primary school level to instil values of respect and discipline among students.

MOE stated that the initiative aims to raise awareness and promote mutual respect in educational institutions.

“Core values such as respect, discipline, and compassion will be instilled in every student,” the ministry said.

The campaign will involve collaboration with other ministries to enhance its effectiveness.

MOE stressed that tackling bullying requires a united effort from all stakeholders.

“It is our shared responsibility to shape a future generation with strong values and noble character,” the statement added.

The ministry is also developing the 2027 School Curriculum with a focus on character education.

The updated curriculum will emphasise human values to cultivate well-mannered and ethical individuals.

MOE expressed gratitude for the King’s decree highlighting the urgency of addressing bullying.

“His Majesty’s words remind us of the far-reaching harm bullying inflicts on society,” the ministry noted.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim warned that unchecked bullying could lead to a disrespectful and uncompassionate generation.

The King emphasised that bullying harms victims mentally and emotionally, potentially leading to tragic consequences. - Bernama