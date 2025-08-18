Johor forms technical committee for data centre water management

KOTA TINGGI: Johor has set up a dedicated technical committee to assess and approve data centre projects, focusing on their water usage and environmental impact.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said this initiative ensures comprehensive planning for water efficiency and sustainability.

The committee advises developers to adopt advanced cooling systems and water-saving technologies, including treated wastewater and closed-loop recycling.

Mohamad Fazli emphasised the need for at least 1.8 litres of water per kilowatt to cool each CPU in data centres.

He said the state is also evaluating long-term operational sustainability beyond just water and electricity consumption.

The move comes amid concerns that Johor could face a treated water crisis by 2030 due to rapid data centre expansion.

Mohamad Fazli assured that the state government is committed to securing alternative water sources and modernising infrastructure.

Collaboration with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) is underway to monitor ongoing water supply projects.

Key projects include Off River Storage schemes in Sungai Johor, Sungai Pontian, and Sungai Sedili, expected to be completed by 2030.

New water treatment plants in Semangar 3, Kayu Ara Pasong, and Sungai Sedili Besar are also in development to support future demand.

Johor Amanah deputy chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad recently warned of a potential water crisis if these projects face delays. - Bernama