Over 12,000 vehicles inspected on first day of Op Khas Motosikal

PASIR PUTEH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) inspected a total of 12,296 vehicles nationwide on the first day of “Ops Khas Motosikal”, which was launched last Friday.

JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said of the total vehicles inspected, 6,756 were motorcycles, while the remaining 5,540 were other types of vehicles.

He said the first day of the two-month nationwide special operation also saw action taken against 1,405 vehicles, including 1,003 motorcycles, with 15 other vehicles impounded.

“This special operation was conducted as statistics indicate that the number of accidents and fatalities from road accidents is on the rise, with 70 percent of these cases involving motorcyclists and pillion riders.

“Through the inspections conducted, we found that over 50 per cent of road users are youth aged 18 to 30, with common offences including having no licence, road tax or insurance and excessively modifying their motorcycles,” he said after attending the Satu Kampung, Satu Pemimpin Santuni Madani 2024 programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Jawa, Selising, here today.

Elaborating, Muhammad Kifli said a total of 2,500 personnel were deployed for the special operation, which was conducted in collaboration with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“Through this operation, we will conduct urine test screenings on individuals during inspections or roadblocks, especially in areas where accidents frequently happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment about allegations that “Ops Khas Motosikal” was conducted by JPJ only to ‘collect’ money from the public, Muhammad Kifli refuted that this was untrue, asserting that their main objective was to ensure the safety of road users.