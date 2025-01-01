Over 130,000 notices issued during motorcycle op since Nov

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 134,718 notices for various offences involving motorcyclists throughout the country during special operations on motorcycles since November till today.

Its deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi said the highest offence recorded was not having a driving license (38,754 notices), followed by expired road tax (28,897), no insurance coverage(26,095), registration plates that do not follow specifications (7,852), expired license (2,842), foreign drivers (2,750) and underage drivers (319).

“Under Section 26 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, action can be taken against the owner of the vehicle driven by someone who does not possess a valid driving license.

“JPJ can also take action against the parents or guardian who allows underage minors to drive motor vehicles without a valid license under Section 39 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said during a media conference at the close of an operation at the Awan Besar Lebuhraya Shah Alam toll plaza here today.

Parents often use the excuse that their children use the motorcycles without their knowledge, he added.

“Parents should ensure their children use vehicles in a proper manner, including having driving licenses and valid road tax and insurance coverage,” he said.

Throughout the special operation, 3,668 motorcycles were seized over various offences and 561 motorcyclists were screened, with 66 of them testing positive for drugs.