Over 150 drug-smuggling bases detected along Sungai Golok - Bukit Aman

KOTA BHARU: Police have detected 172 illegal bases related to drug smuggling along Sungai Golok on the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan.

Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said the illegal bases were spread out across four districts - Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Jeli.

He said the numbers fluctuate but the Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts recorded the highest and most active number of illegal bases.

“For example, if we focus on the illegal bases in this area (Pasir Mas and Tumpat) and close them, the syndicate members will open other illegal bases,“ he said at a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

Khaw said police are focusing on the ‘hotspot’ areas of Pasir Mas and Tumpat as the two districts share borders with Thailand.

He said police would tighten border controls to prevent drugs from entering the country.

Asked about the Fentanyl opioid, he said none has been detected in the country so far.

“Intelligence from NCID and information also indicate that this drug does not exist in the country, and there have been no seizures to date,“ he said.