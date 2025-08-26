Over 173,000 mule accounts identified in Malaysia as of July 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have identified 173,224 mule accounts between 2022 and July 2025 amid a concerning rise in online scam cases nationwide.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah stated that the ministry, through the Royal Malaysia Police, has intensified enforcement actions and monitoring of these accounts.

“This approach is carried out holistically through strategic collaboration with enforcement agencies, financial institutions and stakeholders to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

He emphasised that these measures aim to prevent recurring crimes while raising public awareness and confidence in collaborating with authorities.

Shamsul Anuar confirmed the government continues to study whistleblower incentives but finds specific rewards unnecessary at this time.

He revealed that 11,753 cybercrime prevention activities had been conducted through exhibitions and talks by July 31 to address public awareness.

The deputy minister also reported 278 weapon-related crime cases recorded under Section 8A of the Arms Act 1960 this year, significantly higher than the 161 cases in 2023.

He noted that 133 cases had been prosecuted while 73 remain under investigation, indicating an urgent need for stronger laws and stricter prosecution.

The Home Ministry is drafting a comprehensive Border Control Master Plan involving strategic collaboration among all border security agencies.

This plan will focus on strengthening border security operations and enhancing capacity through strategic development and joint training programs. – Bernama