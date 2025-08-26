Jun Hao shines on World Championships debut after Zii Jia’s shock exit

WORLD No. 25 Leong Jun Hao made a commanding World Championships debut in Paris, giving Malaysia a timely boost after Lee Zii Jia’s shock early exit.

The national men’s singles shuttler showed calm authority at the Adidas Arena, dismissing Switzerland’s Tobias Kuenzi 21-12, 21-14 in just 36 minutes.

The straight-game victory not only secured his passage into the second round but also served as a confidence booster ahead of sterner tests.

Jun Hao will next face either Taiwan’s Wang Tzu Wei (world No. 28) or Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto (world No. 14), both formidable opponents who promise to test his resolve.

With Zii Jia bowing out in the opening round on Monday, Malaysia’s men’s singles challenge now rests heavily on Jun Hao’s shoulders.

The victory was extra special for Jun Hao, as it came in his first-ever World Championships appearance at the age of 26.