Over 2,000 arrests made since KL Strike Force established - Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The KL Strike Force has carried out more than 500 enforcement actions involving more than 2,000 arrests since it was established in May (2024), says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the enforcement activities involved various government ministries and agencies, among them issues related to the encroachment of government land, illegal immigrants and prostitution.

However, she said the team could no longer remain reactive only to complaints, but instead should be more proactive by thinking about the measures required to ensure that the same incidents do not recur.

“For example, on the issue of prostitution in Kuala Lumpur. Perhaps we can take ‘Dolly’ in Surabaya, Indonesia as an example where an area that used to be notorious as a red-light district was rejuvenated to become a tourism hotspot, including turning the area into a green area.

“From red to green. We will implement this in Kuala Lumpur,” she said in a message on X after chairing the Federal Territories state security committee meeting.

At the same time, Zaliha asked the Federal Territories Department (JWP) and the National Security Council (MKN) to examine aspects of legislation, particularly weak and outdated regulations so that enforcement could be implemented more comprehensively.

According to Zaliha, she also attended a security briefing on Labuan from the police and the Labuan Immigration Department who stated that the security situation in the federal territory was being well monitored.

However, she said several suggestions needed to be examined to step up the safety level for Labuan residents.