Over 3,000 Melaka police personnel benefit from BUDI95 initiative

JASIN: More than 3,000 police officers and personnel in Melaka have benefited from the BUDI95 initiative according to Melaka Police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar.

He stated that the implementation had a positive impact on the security forces who were among the earliest recipients of the RON95 petrol subsidy that began yesterday.

He explained that police personnel using private vehicles had started enjoying the benefit for their daily duties and family use thereby easing their cost-of-living burden.

“The process of redeeming the subsidy at petrol stations is also simple and quick requiring only the MyKad and takes just one minute for each purchase,“ he told reporters at the BUDI95 Programme in Jasin Bestari today.

Earlier he led a motorcycle convoy in Jasin district with 50 personnel from the Jasin District Police Headquarters through Batang Melaka, Selandar and Simpang Bekoh before ending at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters.

Meanwhile Inspector Muhammad Hafiz Othman aged 42 said the subsidy helped reduce petrol expenses for family use and expressed his gratitude for the government’s concern.

For Sergeant Abdul Jamil Nordin aged 54 the initiative reflected the government’s concern for the welfare of security forces and he expressed gratitude for being able to enjoy the subsidy earlier. – Bernama