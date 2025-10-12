Over 3,000 premises nationwide still offer Menu Rahmah meals

SANDAKAN: The Menu Rahmah initiative continues to be available at more than 3,000 premises across the country.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh confirmed the programme’s ongoing success during a visit to a Mydin supermarket here.

She highlighted that Mydin consistently provides Menu Rahmah meals priced at just RM4.90 every day.

“Its menu also varies from Monday to Sunday,” she told reporters after her supermarket inspection.

Fuziah observed that today’s offering included rice, soy sauce fish, stir-fried cabbage, and a drink for the full RM4.90 price.

“So, this Menu Rahmah is a balanced meal, as it has protein, carbohydrates and vegetables.”

She expressed gratitude that the initiative has operated successfully for over two years since its 2023 launch.

“Alhamdulillah, it has been ongoing for over two years because the purpose behind offering this menu is to share blessings and help those in need.”

The deputy minister specifically thanked strategic partners like Mydin for their continued support of the Menu Rahmah programme.

She explained that the ministry supports registered operators through initiatives like the Menu Rahmah discount card.

“The special Menu Rahmah discount card allows them to buy items at special prices at outlets such as Mydin.”

Fuziah noted that the card can also be used during Jualan Rahmah sales events.

“There is no purchase limit when using the discount card.”

She contrasted this with standard Rahmah sales where purchase limits might apply to certain items.

“For instance, during Rahmah sales, there might be a limit of two chickens per person.”

The discount card enables individuals to make additional purchases beyond these standard limits.

“However, with the discount card, individuals can make more purchases.”

Fuziah described the discount card as a government initiative to support Menu Rahmah providers.

She encouraged interested food operators to register with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

During her Sandakan working visit, Fuziah also inspected essential goods availability ahead of the Sabah State Election.

“This morning, I visited two supermarkets, Savemore and MU Superstore, to check on the availability of essential goods.”

She emphasized the importance of sufficient supplies during the election period when population movements increase.

“Especially during the election period when many people from different areas may be gathering across the state.”

The ministry wants to prevent any complaints about shortages of basic necessities.

“We want to ensure there are no complaints about shortages of sugar, cooking oil and other essentials.”

Fuziah confirmed that inspections found adequate supplies of sugar, cooking oil, and other essential items. – Bernama