BANGI: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) received a staggering 34,819 reports of alleged corruption and abuse of power from 2020 to April 2025, said its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said that based on the reports, 5,145 investigation papers were opened, leading to the arrest of 5,703 individuals and the prosecution of 2,479 individuals. A total of 1,274 individuals were convicted in court.

“During this five-year period, MACC also seized assets worth RM3.54 billion and forfeited assets amounting to RM27.87 billion,“ he said at the second MACC Accredited Law Enforcement Programme Convocation here today.

Therefore, Azam said the role of graduates in the field of enforcement and anti-corruption is of utmost importance.

“There will be no compromise with any offenders of corruption, including MACC members. Harsher actions will be taken should any of you be caught and prosecuted in court,“ he emphasised.

Azam said the post-pandemic era and global economic crisis have intensified social pressures, widened inequality and created new opportunities for power abuse and corruption.

He stressed the urgent need for highly principled enforcement officers, researchers, educators and policymakers to rise and meet the challenge.

He also urged all stakeholders, including government agencies, academia, the private sector and civil society, to continue supporting anti-corruption efforts not only through enforcement but also education, research, policy development and comprehensive technological approaches.

“We firmly believe that effective anti-corruption efforts begin with the good cultivation of good values from an early age. It starts at home, in schools and continues in higher learning institutions,“ he said.

The convocation marked the graduation of 74 students from the Postgraduate Diploma in International Law Enforcement: Anti-Corruption Leadership (Level 7) and 176 from the Professional Diploma in International Law Enforcement: Anti-Corruption Studies (Level 5).

The collaboration between MACC through its Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) and Nottingham Trent University (NTU), the United Kingdom, began in 2017, with the goal of producing enforcement professionals equipped not only with academic excellence but also strong ethical and moral foundations.