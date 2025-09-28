Over 5,000 RMR homes to be built this year with RM504 million allocation

KERTEH: A total of 5,450 Rumah Mesra Rakyat houses will be built nationwide this year with an allocation of 504 million ringgit.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu confirmed that 2,766 houses have been completed by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad.

Another 1,310 units are currently under construction as of August 31.

She added that 1,374 more houses are in the process of being handed over to contractors.

The subsidy provided is 20,000 ringgit per unit while the remaining 55,000 ringgit is borne by applicants through interest-free loans.

Kelantan recorded the highest number of applications for RMR homes with over 11,000 units completed.

Terengganu follows with more than 10,200 completed units.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government received 183,522 applications for the RMR programme between 2002 and August 2025.

A total of 88,197 applications were complete while 75,563 were approved after fulfilling stipulated conditions.

Approximately 65,000 applications remain in the checking and registration process before being listed for approval.

The application process involves multiple stages starting with document verification followed by eligibility evaluation.

Main conditions include applicants being in the low-income group earning 5,000 ringgit or below monthly.

Applicants must not own a house or live in dilapidated houses and must have land to build their own home.

Priority is given to applicants with families who still do not own a house.

The ministry is creating a shortlist for the remaining 65,000 applications currently being processed.

Recent National Affordable Housing Council Meeting commitments include sorting out remaining applications through agency collaboration. – Bernama