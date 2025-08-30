Over 7,000 SARA payment terminals now available nationwide

KUANTAN: More than 7,000 special payment terminals for the Basic Rahmah Contribution (SARA) programme are now available at MyKasih partner outlets nationwide.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh confirmed the terminals will facilitate essential goods purchases for 22 million eligible Malaysians.

She stated that the number of terminals will continue growing through collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and MyKasih programme providers.

The ministry has formally requested the expansion of terminal facilities to all mobile Rahmah Sales locations for public convenience.

“We are working with MOF to provide these terminals at all Rahmah Sales programmes,” she told a press conference after closing the MADANI Merdeka 2025 Community Carnival.

Fuziah confirmed that all Rahmah Sales locations in Sabah are already equipped with SARA terminals.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the one-off RM100 SARA aid for essential goods on 23 July.

The grant serves as an immediate measure to ease living costs and as a National Day gesture of appreciation to citizens.

This initiative will benefit 22 million Malaysians aged 18 and above with a total allocation of two billion ringgit.

Fuziah advised consumers to separate SARA-listed essential items from other purchases to avoid payment counter delays.

“Items marked with the special SARA logo should be separated from regular items for quick and accurate scanning,” she explained.

She encouraged recipients not utilising their RM100 assistance to consider donating to those in greater need.

Recipients can purchase SARA items and give them directly to neighbours, villagers, or mosque congregations.

The ministry collaborates with Mydin through special counters and mobile vans to register donation requests.

Mydin aims to prepare 200,000 SARA Rahmah boxes for distribution to eligible recipients nationwide. – Bernama