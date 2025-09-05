Over 78,000 students offered spots at public universities through UPUOnline; Appeal window now open

PETALING JAYA: A total of 78,883 candidates (71.80%) have received offers to further their studies in a public university for a Bachelor’s Degree course, said the Higher Education Ministry.

The Ministry said it received 109,866 applications to pursue studies at the Bachelor’s Degree level through UPUOnline®️.

“The Ministry extends its appreciation to prospective students from the Matriculation, STPM, Foundation, STAM, Diploma/Equivalent pathways who have submitted applications to further their studies at Public Universities (UA) via UPUOnline®️.

“In total, 1,132 Bachelor’s Degree programmes were offered for this intake. Admission to these institutions is based on meritocracy by ranking all eligible candidates from the highest to the lowest merit scores,“ it said.

The Ministry added that applicants who were not offered a place can appeal on UPUOnline®️.

It said that the appeal period is open for 10 days, starting from 12:00 noon on September 5 to 14 closing at 5:00 PM.