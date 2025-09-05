Penang Governor urges Ummah MADANI to align with technological progress

BUTTERWORTH: Muslims in Penang must emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble character to address challenges in an era dominated by smart technology, artificial intelligence, and social media influence.

Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib stated that technological advancements offer benefits but risk misinformation, hedonistic culture, and social division without proper guidance.

He emphasised that the Ummah MADANI must be built on digital literacy rooted in both knowledge and morality for holistic community development.

The Governor highlighted Penang’s Vision 2030 aims to create a smart, family-oriented state with parallel progress in scientific values and family institutions.

He expressed these views during the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at Al Muhajirin Mosque in Seberang Jaya.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and Penang Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Suki Othman.

Ramli also voiced concern about growing bullying culture in schools, universities, and workplaces contradicting Islamic morals.

He stated that loving the Prophet means rejecting inhumane culture to raise a caring generation.

The Governor appreciated Penang’s high allocation for Islamic development covering mosques, religious schools, tahfiz institutions, and dakwah initiatives.

He emphasised that building Ummah MADANI requires shared responsibility across all society levels rather than just leaders.

Ramli urged mosques and suraus to function as knowledge centres while families should serve as morality strongholds.

He called for social media to become a dakwah platform for unity rather than division.

The Governor requested all state mosques and suraus to intensify imarah programmes for embracing Prophet Muhammad’s sirah and sunnah.

Madrasah al-Ahmadiah al-Ijtima’iyah founder Hamzah Jaafar received the state’s Tokoh Maulidur Rasul award during the event. – Bernama