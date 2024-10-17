Over 90 % of self-employed Kelantanese do not contribute to SKSPS

BACHOK: The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) revealed that over 90 percent of Kelantan’s 177,000 self-employed residents do not contribute to the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

State Perkeso director Nora Yaacob said many self-employed people still lack the awareness to contribute to the scheme, considering that only 10,300 individuals in the state have subscribed to the SKSPS so far.

She said that the people of Kelantan appear to be uninformed of the SKSPS, despite it offering various benefits for medical coverage, temporary disability, dependents’, educational, and funeral expenses.

“The contribution rate is as low as RM23.30 per annum after the government subsidy of over 90 percent.

“The subsidy initiative for this scheme has also been extended by the government until Dec 31. So, I hope the public, especially the people in this state, can seize the opportunity offered,“ she told reporters after presenting donations and food packages to the widow of a fisherman, who drowned in Kampung Aur Tanjung, here today.

Nora highlighted that the contribution amount is not burdensome, as participants can receive numerous benefits, especially in the event of an accident. Additionally, income continuity will always be available to their families until their children reach the age of 21 or obtain their first degree.

She added that Perkeso aims to engage more self-employed individuals, including those in agriculture, business, fishing, manufacturing, hospitality, online enterprises, the arts, insurance, hawkers, and similar fields, to contribute to SKSPS.

“So far, according to the information obtained, for the fisheries sector alone, there are over 17,000 unregistered fishermen who still do not contribute to this scheme.

“Starting from Jan 2025, the scheme will be mandatory for hawkers who are licensed with local authorities,“ she said.

She expressed hope that the scheme would not only be made mandatory for hawkers but cover all sectors.