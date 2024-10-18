Over RM300m provided under national energy transition facility fund – PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: More than RM300 million will be provided under the National Energy Transition Facility fund next year compared with RM100 million this year, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the National Energy Transition Roadmap’s plan is to transition the energy sector towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as early as 2050.

“To boost renewable energy achievement, the Net Energy Metering (NEM) programme is being extended till June 30, 2025, so that more premises’ rooftops will be utilised for solar photovoltaic installation.

“(In addition,) the Green Technology Financing Scheme will be continued with total financing of RM1 billion until 2026,” he said when tabling Bidget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.