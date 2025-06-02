Over RM50 million spent by 700,000 SARA recipients as of Feb 5

KUALA LUMPUR: More than RM50 million has been spent by 700,000 recipients of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) in the poor and hardcore poor categories on the purchase of basic necessities, as of yesterday (Feb 5).

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said that these purchases were made at over 1,600 participating supermarkets and retail stores.

“Under the SARA initiative, beneficiaries can use their MyKad to purchase selected basic necessities at registered retail stores, which now number over 1,600 nationwide, compared to only 700 in 2024. The number of participating stores continues to grow.

“The government remains committed and constantly monitors the situation to ensure that direct cash assistance continues to reach vulnerable groups facing the challenges of the cost of living,” he said during Ministerial Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (BN-Kalabakan) who inquired about the effectiveness of channeling SARA assistance via MyKad for 2025 compared to the previous cash method.

Explaining further, Amir Hamzah said that the government began channeling SARA on Jan 15 via MyKad on a monthly basis to 700,000 poor and hardcore poor recipients listed in the eKasih record.

He mentioned that this year, the distribution of SARA through MyKad has also been expanded to include Sabah and Sarawak, whereas it was limited to Peninsular Malaysia last year. Additionally, the SARA assistance rate has been increased to RM2,100 for 2025, compared to RM1,200 in 2024.

“The SARA assistance of RM100 per month will be credited to the recipient’s MyKad for the months of January to March 2025.

“Starting April 2025, this assistance rate will be increased to up to RM200 per month. This uniform mechanism is an improvement from last year, compared to the distribution of cash assistance twice a year to SARA recipients residing in Sabah, Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Labuan,” he said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Andi Muhammad Suryady about recipients in Sabah and Sarawak, Amir Hamzah said that as of yesterday, 82 per cent of household recipients in Sabah and 78 per cent in Sarawak had started spending at more than 560 registered shops, including those in remote areas, since Jan 15.

He added that based on the performance of the SARA in 2024, which also involved rural areas in Peninsular Malaysia, the highest usage rates were recorded in Kelantan and Perlis with a claim rate of 97 per cent, and in Terengganu and Kedah with 95 per cent, across more than 700 registered shops.