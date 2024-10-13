PETALING JAYA: The owner of a partially constructed three-storey building that collapsed in Bandar Hilir on Friday has been fined for violating construction regulations, resulting in one death and two injuries.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit reported that 22-year-old Bangladeshi worker Jidan died in the incident, which occurred around 6pm, and his body was recovered at 12:16 am the next day.

Meanwhile, two Pakistani workers, Zubair Ahmed, 32, and Abbas Ghulam, 49, were rescued with injuries and are receiving treatment at Melaka Hospital.

Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) mayor Datuk Shadan Othman confirmed the structure was built illegally.

“It’s a blatant violation of the law, as the owner did not submit or obtain the necessary approvals for the construction of the building,“ he was quoted as saying.

Shadan stated the owner violated Section 70(1) of the Streets, Drainage and Building Act 1974 by proceeding without prior written permission, with a maximum fine of RM50,000 will be imposed on the owner.

The site has been sealed, and a stop-work order issued pending investigation.

R Saiful Iswandy R Hassan, deputy director of the State Fire and Rescue Department, reported that 81 personnel, including Special Forces Tactical Rescue Operations (STORM) members, responded to the incident.

The collapsed structure measured 18.3 metres by 24.4 metres and was still under construction at the time of the incident.