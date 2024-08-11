PAC plans to bring sale of Semarak20 issue to Dewan Rakyat for debate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will hold discussions to decide whether to debate the report on the sale of Menara Semarak20 in Dewan Rakyat, similar to what was done for the report on HRDCorp in July.

PAC chairperson Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said in a statement that it would be the best platform for the public to learn more about the reports prepared by the PAC.

“The PAC will not call any other parties to provide further information and facts on the sale of Menara Semarak20, as two reports on the building have already been issued,” she said.

She added that all information and facts obtained by the PAC in the report were from Felcra’s presentation during the proceedings, which was also attended by the Treasury deputy secretary-general and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development’s secretary-general.

Yesterday, the PAC in its report expressed concern over the sales performance of the building managed by Felcra Berhad, which is reportedly still unsold, with the proposal currently at the discussion stage with potential buyers.