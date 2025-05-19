KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will conduct four follow-up proceedings starting tomorrow, including on the management of the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system project under the Works Ministry (KKR) and Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), according to its chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

The other proceeding held tomorrow will be on the Rural Water Supply Project (BALB) in Sarawak and Sabah under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, while proceedings on the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) Receivables Management under the Finance Ministry and the Kuala Lumpur Land Development involving the Federal Territories Department, Department of Director-General of Lands and Mines, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will be held on Wednesday.

In its recommendation to the KKR and LLM on Feb 18, the committee urged the ministry and authority to conduct a more detailed cost-benefit analysis for MLFF implementation as it was of the opinion that it would not fully resolve congestion on toll highways.

The recommendation followed proceedings held from Feb 26 to Nov 19, 2024 after the government announced RM3.46 billion would be allocated for MLFF.

The PAC had also previously recommended developing a master plan for the BALB projects to ensure timely completion and safe water supply for rural communities.

Mas Ermieyati also announced that the committee had held proceedings on the Kuala Lumpur Land Development, and summoned several people, including freelance journalist Nadaswaran Murugasu Raja and Segambut MP’s political secretary Yap Yee Vonne as witnesses.

Another proceeding today reviewed procurement associated withthe Home Ministry’s Foreign Workers Centralised Management System, which aimed to seek explanations and updates on the PAC’s recommendations from its March 6 parliamentary report.

The PAC chairman also informed that she, along with Betong MP Datuk Dr Richard Rapu and PAC secretariat representative Ahmad Johan Mohd Afandi, would represent the committee at the Asia-Pacific PAC Regional Workshop in Nadi, Fiji from today till Wednesday.

“The workshop strengthens PAC’s role in ensuring government financial accountability across the region through sharing best practices and exploring follow-up strategies for PAC reports.

“It also aims to enhance parliamentary tools, build regional networks, and support public sector governance reforms,” she said.