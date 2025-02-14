TELUK INTAN: Farmers have described the adjustment of the padi floor price to RM1,500 per tonne as a boost for their spirit and a new ray of light that helps them to improve their economic conditions.

According to them, the move will reduce operational costs and encourage them to continue working in the sector.

A Bernama check in the Hilir Perak and Kerian districts found that most farmers view yesterday’s announcement as a strategic move that could strengthen the rice farming sector, enhance competitiveness, and ensure their long-term economic sustainability.

Siti Nor Faizah Mohd Salbani, 42, said the new floor price provides a welcome relief in the face of rising operational costs, including equipment rentals.

“The cost of renting ploughing machines has increased from RM160 to RM240 per day, and for padi machines and trucks to transport rice has surged from RM110 to RM160 per metric ton.

“So, we hope with the implementation (of the floor price) on Sunday (Feb 16), we will earn better than before,“ said the farmer who cultivates rice in Chenderong Balai in Hilir Perak.

Sharing her sentiment is a farmer in Kerian, Khairul Azhar Abd Manaf, 48, who said the government’s move could help minimise losses due to weather factors and pest attacks.

“We truly appreciate the government’s concern in raising the floor price for rice as it boosts our morale, pushing us to continue farming,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Shaiful Shahrin Ahmad Pauzi, 41, who has been farming for the past 16 years, expressed hope that the authorities would continue to monitor the new floor price to ensure that problems can be solved promptly.

“We are genuinely grateful but are also somewhat concerned that if the authorities do not closely monitor this price increase, cartels could be looking for ways to profit unlawfully.

“For instance...although the price of white rice remains fixed, there may still be issues with the scarcity of local white rice, whether it is being hoarded or replaced with imported rice,“ he added.

Sungai Petani MP Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the floor price adjustment proves the MADANI Government’s commitment to protecting rice farmers’ welfare, especially in Kedah, one of the major contributors to the country’s rice production.

“This adjustment, the second in two years after the increase from RM1,200 to RM1,300 in 2023, clearly demonstrates the government’s determination to improve farmers’ income after nearly a decade of stagnant rice floor prices,“ he added.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced the adjustment of the rice floor price from RM1,300 to RM1,500 per metric ton yesterday.

He said the price of local white rice is maintained at RM2.60 per kg, adding that the government would absorb part of the production costs for six months, totalling RM150 million.