TAPAH: The government will review the price of certified padi seeds from time to time to ensure it remains reasonable and does not place an undue burden on rice farmers.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said the ministry remains attentive to the concerns of communities involved in the national food security sector.

“For now, the price has been reduced by RM2. I hope farmers will accept this for the time being. I urge all parties to work together.

“Without cooperation, we will not be able to stabilise the prices of essential goods,” he told reporters at a meet-and-greet session with members of the Perak Farmers’ Organisation Authority today, also attended by its chairman, Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

Earlier, the media reported that the Malaysian Rice Farmers Brotherhood Organisation (PeSAWAH) had expressed disappointment with KPKM’s decision to reduce the price of certified padi seeds by only RM2 per sack, effective last Tuesday.

PeSAWAH chairman Abdul Rashid Yob was reported as saying that the minor price reduction offers little relief to farmers, particularly at a time when padi prices have dropped significantly, affecting their overall production costs.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the price of coconut milk is expected to stabilise within the next month.

He noted that there was already a slight drop during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

“We’ve imported over a million coconuts, and more will be brought in as needed. The recent fluctuations were due to the festive season.

“Prices are expected to return to normal soon,” he said.