BANGKOK: Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that her meeting with Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had strengthened bilateral ties and paved the way for the acceleration of shared projects.

Paetongtarn highlighted the progress made in key areas, including flood mitigation, border management, and trade cooperation, during the Thailand-Malaysia talks.

“Despite the brief nature of the visit, significant advancements were made in bilateral cooperation,” she said in a televised interview on Monday, reflecting on the outcomes of her official visit to Malaysia.

She noted that the discussions successfully built on initiatives from the previous year under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s administration.

“Key issues addressed included border challenges, economic collaboration, flood management projects such as dredging the Sungai Golok, logistics improvements, and the situation in Thailand’s southern border provinces. Both sides agreed that these issues must be resolved without resorting to violence,” she said.

The Prime Minister added that both countries also explored cooperation in food security, with Thailand emphasising its commitment to promoting certified halal food exports.

This certification, she explained, is expected to expand Thailand’s market reach to neighbouring nations and beyond.

Paetongtarn also emphasised the importance of educational collaboration, with Malaysia being identified as a key destination for Thai students under a proposed scholarship program.

On flood prevention, the Prime Minister announced plans to establish a joint committee tasked with developing strategies to address flood risks in both countries.

She noted that both sides expressed their readiness to boost mutual investment opportunities, focusing on joint projects that deliver mutual benefits under a “win-win” approach.

During the visit, agreements were signed in the areas of agriculture and cultural cooperation, further solidifying bilateral relations.

Paetongtarn concluded by extending an invitation to the Malaysian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Thailand.

She emphasised that such visits would facilitate faster progress on joint initiatives, with tangible outcomes anticipated as early as next year.