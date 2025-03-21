Pahang drug pipeline severed with car park ambush

RAUB: Police severed a drug pipeline with the arrest of four people, including a married couple, who were caught on suspicion of distributing drugs in a car park on Jalan Pasar here on Wednesday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the suspects, consisting of three men, one of whom is an Indonesian national, and a local woman, aged between 37 and 59, were apprehended by a police team around 3.30 pm while they were inside two vehicles.

He said police found drugs suspected to be methamphetamine and cannabis, with a combined weight of more than 13 kilogrammes (kg) and worth RM421,286, in the Toyota Vios and Nissan Navara.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drug ring was run by locals who had been active for three months.

They obtained drug supplies from traffickers in the Klang Valley to distribute in Pahang and also smuggle out to neighbouring countries.

“With the arrests, police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate in this state. However, investigations are ongoing to determine if others are involved,” he said at a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

He said the seized drugs could feed the habit of 26,331 addicts for a day.

Yahaya added that the female suspect tested positive for drugs, while her husband and another local suspect have criminal records.

All four have been remanded for seven days until March 26 for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.