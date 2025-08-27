Pahang immigration rescues 17 Indonesian women from forced labour

KUANTAN: Pahang Immigration Department rescued 17 Indonesian women believed to be victims of a forced labour syndicate during a special operation in Temerloh.

The women, aged between 23 and 50, were found with expired social visit passes when officers raided the premises at approximately 10 pm on Sunday.

A local man and woman in their 60s, suspected to be the agency owner and caretaker, were also arrested during the operation.

The syndicate allegedly employed foreign women as daily maids and cleaners for prearranged houses, charging homeowners between RM120 and RM150 per day.

Homeowners interested in the service would contact the agency to set dates and working hours while arranging transport for the workers.

The syndicate is believed to have operated for over two years, generating more than RM500,000 annually from daily maid and cleaner payments.

Victims allegedly never received their wages directly and had their movements restricted by the syndicate.

They were denied leave and prohibited from using mobile phones to contact their families in Indonesia.

All daily wages were reportedly handed over entirely to the agency without any payment reaching the victims.

Pahang Immigration seized a multi-purpose vehicle believed to have transported the victims along with RM10,570 in cash.

Authorities also confiscated 87 Indonesian passports and 52 mobile phones belonging to the victims that were kept by the premises caretaker.

The operation employed the National Guideline on Human Trafficking Indicators 2.0 to identify victims of human trafficking among vulnerable groups.

Victims have been placed at a Social Welfare Department shelter pending further action while the suspects have been remanded for seven days.

Investigations are being conducted under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and related legislation. – Bernama