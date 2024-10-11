Pahang increases free driving licence quota for B40 group

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has introduced an additional 2,000 free driving licence slots for the B40 group, funded at RM720,000 this year, said State Public Works, Transport, and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim.

He said the Federal government previously allocated RM1.028 million for Pahang under the MyLESEN programme, benefiting 2,590 individuals, including 2,500 motorcycle (B2) licence holders, 40 GDL truck drivers, 30 PSV bus drivers, and 20 PSV e-hailing drivers.

“The additional state-level funding is based on Pahang’s budget capacity,” Razali said adding that they are seeking to extend the initiative into 2025, depending on the upcoming state budget allocation.

Implemented by the Ministry of Transport through the Road Transport Department, MyLESEN is designed to ease financial barriers for B40 and disadvantaged youth in obtaining driving licences, with a national fund of RM15 million set to assist over 36,000 people.

Razali added that Pahang’s expanded quota is expected to begin in early 2025, as the current MyLESEN programme continues until the end of this year.

He expressed appreciation for the 16 driving institutes in Pahang that support the programme, with priority given to B40 candidates through a selection process.

“This initiative has a positive impact on the community, helping individuals not only for personal needs but also to secure jobs, start businesses, or work as bus and taxi drivers, ultimately improving their economic standing,” Razali said.